2023 assembly polls: After Bengal, Tripura may see Left-Cong alliance

Agartala, Dec 23: The talks for forming an anti BJP platform ahead of the assembly elections have progressed to a significant extent as both the key opposition parties CPIM and Congress are eager to prevent any split in the anti-BJP vote share, a senior political leader privy to the development said.

"The Congress and CPIM leaders are very eager to bring both the parties under a single platform. But, before going for electoral understanding or seat sharing talks, both the parties want to convey their joint message to the party workers from a single platform. Although green signals have been shown from both sides for the talks, there are certain party protocols which need to be followed and party high command needs to be taken into confidence in the decision making process", the senior leader said.

Congress CWC member Dr Ajay Kumar is arriving here in the state on December 27 next. In all likelihood, during his tour to the poll bound state the Congress will finalize the strategy.

"The major hindrances arising in the talks are some select seats that are considered to be strongholds of both the political parties. Left being the dominant force in the opposition camp, it does not want to forgo the seats where victory is sure shot. On the other hand, Congress has gained strength in a substantial number of seats after the defection of MLA Sudip Roy Barman. The parties are in negotiating terms to get these issues settled as soon as possible", the senior leader added.

Meanwhile, both the parties are also trying to rope in royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman but due to his illness the talks are getting delayed.