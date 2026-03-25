20 new trains rolled out by NFR in 2025–26, expands regional connectivity

Guwahati, March 25: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced 20 pairs of new train services during the 2025-26 fiscal year as part of the effort to enhance connectivity across the region.

“This significant expansion includes a balanced mix of premium, semi-premium and conventional train services, aimed at strengthening railway links within the Northeast region as well as with other parts of the country,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He continued, “This initiative reflects NFR’s continued commitment towards improving accessibility, passenger service quality and overall travel experience across its network.”

Sharma added, “A major highlight of the expansion is the introduction of several advanced train services, notably the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operating between Kamakhya and Howrah, offering a modern, high-speed overnight travel experience with enhanced passenger amenities”.

Detailing further, he cited, “In addition, seven pairs of Amrit Bharat Express train services have been launched to provide affordable yet comfortable long-distance travel, connecting key locations such as Nagercoil, Tiruchchirappalli, Gomti Nagar, Rohtak, Bengaluru, Panvel and Charlapalli. Among the list, another significant addition is the Rajdhani Express linking Sairang with Delhi, substantially improving connectivity between Mizoram and the national capital. Further strengthening long-distance connectivity, services like the Sairang-Kolkata-Sairang Express have also been introduced.”

At the regional level, trains such as the Sairang-Guwahati-Sairang Express, Silchar-Sairang-Silchar Express, NJP-Guwahati-NJP Express, and Agartala-Narangi-Agartala Express have also been introduced to enhance intra-zone connectivity.

“Overall, the newly introduced services comprise a mix of express and passenger trains operating on daily, weekly and bi-weekly frequencies across key routes in the zone, and are expected to play a transformative role in strengthening regional integration and facilitating economic mobility,” Sharma said.

Stating ahead, he noted, “This expansion aligns with the Indian Railways’ broader vision of strengthening last-mile connectivity, promoting tourism and supporting socio-economic development across the Northeast. With services operating at varied frequencies, these new trains are expected to play a transformative role in regional integration and mobility.”