20 bikers flag off 1,000-km Tawang–Walong ride to honour 1962 war heroes

Itanagar, Oct 8: In a moving tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, a group of 20 bikers embarked on a 1,000-km motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong in Anjaw district, commemorating the 63rd Walong Day.

The expedition was jointly flagged off by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade Colonel M Upadhyay, and the Commanding Officer of 10 Mahar Regiment at the Tawang Parade Ground.

Ahead of the flag-off, a documentary on the Battle of Walong (1962) was screened, depicting the gallant defence by the Army with the unwavering support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Col Upadhyay reaffirmed the Army's commitment and preparedness, stating, "We are prepared for any contingency imposed upon us. We will defend our nation and ensure the safety and security of every citizen - for a Viksit Bharat, a proud India."

He urged the riders to carry the message of peace, unity, adventure, and youthfulness, spreading positivity along their journey.

MLA Tsering paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 war at Walong, Bumla, Kenzamani, Dzela, and other battle sites. Expressing gratitude to the organisers, he said, "This ride is not just an expedition it is a journey of remembrance, pride, and patriotism."

Higher Secondary School and youth from Ketchengha presented a cultural programme, adding a patriotic spirit to the ceremony.

Following the flag-off, the riders paid floral tribute at the Tawang War Memorial, honouring the martyrs of the 1962 conflict. Their eight-day route to Walong will pass through Tenga, Itanagar, Likabali, Roing, and Hayuliang, where they will interact with local communities, pay homage to war heroes, and promote awareness of contributions of the State to the nation's defence during the 1962 war.

The expedition aims to rekindle national pride and remembrance, celebrating the indomitable courage of India's soldiers and the enduring patriotism of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.