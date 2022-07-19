84 years of service to the nation
North East

19 labourers 'missing' from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered: Kurung Kumey DC

By Correspondent
19 labourers missing from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered: Kurung Kumey DC
AT Photo 

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Nineteen road construction workers from Assam, engaged in a BRO road building project in remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, have gone 'missing' from Damin for more than two weeks now and their whereabouts is not known to the police and district administration, official sources said on Tuesday.

In the meantime, a body of an unidentified man, appeared to be a non-tribal from his facial look, has been recovered from Furak river – a tributary of Kumey river – at a remote location in the district, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

Confirming receipt of a 'missing report' from BRO contractor Bengia Bado on July 13 to the effect that 19 of 30 workers had fled away from the labour camp at Damin, about 200 km from the district headquarters, Koloriang, on July 5, the DC said, "Though our police personnel are investigating the matter since 13th but they are entirely clueless about this case till date."

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a BRO road from Damin to Huri. The DC said that there are two-three sub-contractors from Assam working under the BRO contractor who reportedly brought in those labourers from the neighbouring state.

Regarding the recovery of the unknown body, Bengia said, a police team along with an executive magistrate has been sent early this morning to the place of occurrence (PoO), located in between Huri and Rupa village, which is about 170 km away from the district HQs, to do the inquest.

Further, a medical team has been sent to the PoO to carry out the post-mortem because it will be quite difficult for them to carry the mutilated body back to Koloriang, he said.

The DC said, things would be clear - whether the recovered body of the man belonged to that group of 19 missing persons once the police, magistrate and medical teams reach the district headquarters. He also added, the exact reason why the migrant labourers fled away from their camp was not known yet.

Correspondent


