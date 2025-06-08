17-member team rescues Mawali family in Arunachal with essential supplies

Itanagar, June 8: In an exemplary show of courage and humanitarian service, a 17-member team comprising staff from the Dibang Valley district administration and local community safely returned to Athunli village on Friday after delivering relief materials and essential medicines to a family stranded in Mawali village.

The family had been marooned since June 1, when the hanging bridge connecting the village was washed away due to heavy rains, official sources said today. Initial attempts to supply relief materials via drones proved unsuccessful, as two drones-one from the District Disaster Manage-ment Authority (DDMA) and another from the Indian Army - crashed after delivering a few kilograms of rice and packaged food, the officials added.

In response, the DDMA formed a ground relief team to undertake the mission on foot. On June 5, the team set out from Athunli at 7 am, carrying nearly 200 kg of food supplies, medicines, and other essential items. After a strenuous trek of over 10 hours through rugged terrain, they reached Mawali by 5.30 pm.

The team had to negotiate through narrow and steep path-ways, build bridges with logs on the spot to cross streams, and even wade through water at some points.

Meanwhile, with assistance from the Indian Army, BRO, local police, and SJVN Ltd, villagers at Athunli constructed a temporary ropeway over the abutment of the old bridge, and by 2.30 pm on June 6, the relief team 'zip-lined' to Athunli village via the cable ropeway.

The stranded family now has sufficient rations to last two months thanks to the mission. Though the hanging bridge has been partially repaired, the complete reconstruction is likely to take one month.

Meanwhile, the Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner is going to felicitate the team for their selfless service and crucial support during the crisis, officials said.