84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

16-year-old boy killed as massive landslide hits Arunachal's Papum Pare

By PTI

Itanagar, Jun 19: A 16-year-old boy was killed in a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday, police said.

The landslide hit Yupia, the district headquarters, around 8 am. The boy, identified as Rage Hilli, was riding a motorcycle and got buried in the debris, Papu Hills police station inspector O Ronang told PTI.

His body was later retrieved from under the debris.

A couple, who was travelling in a car, had a narrow escape as the landslide struck the area, police said.

Hilli, a resident of MG village in Keyak circle of West Siang district, was known to be a promising boxer.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Next Story
Similar Posts
16-year-old boy killed as massive landslide hits Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 19: A 16-year-old boy was killed in a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday, police said.

The landslide hit Yupia, the district headquarters, around 8 am. The boy, identified as Rage Hilli, was riding a motorcycle and got buried in the debris, Papu Hills police station inspector O Ronang told PTI.

His body was later retrieved from under the debris.

A couple, who was travelling in a car, had a narrow escape as the landslide struck the area, police said.

Hilli, a resident of MG village in Keyak circle of West Siang district, was known to be a promising boxer.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Similar Posts
X
X