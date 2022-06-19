16-year-old boy killed as massive landslide hits Arunachal's Papum Pare

Itanagar, Jun 19: A 16-year-old boy was killed in a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday, police said.

The landslide hit Yupia, the district headquarters, around 8 am. The boy, identified as Rage Hilli, was riding a motorcycle and got buried in the debris, Papu Hills police station inspector O Ronang told PTI.

His body was later retrieved from under the debris.

A couple, who was travelling in a car, had a narrow escape as the landslide struck the area, police said.

Hilli, a resident of MG village in Keyak circle of West Siang district, was known to be a promising boxer.