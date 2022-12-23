16 jawans martyred as Army truck skids off mountain in Sikkim

Guwahati, Dec 23: In a tragic road accident, involving an Army Truck on 23 December, 2022, at Zema, North Sikkim, 16 Indian Army jawans have lost their lives.
The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.
A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been evacuated by air. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.
