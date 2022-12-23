84 years of service to the nation
North East

16 jawans martyred as Army truck skids off mountain in Sikkim

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Dec 23: In a tragic road accident, involving an Army Truck on 23 December, 2022, at Zema, North Sikkim, 16 Indian Army jawans have lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been evacuated by air. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


