155 firearms, 1652 rounds of ammunition recovered in five hill districts of Manipur

Imphal, July 28: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, security forces in Manipur have recovered 155 firearms and 1,652 rounds of ammunition during a series of intelligence-based operations across the hill districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal, and Chandel, police said.

The coordinated operations were carried out by joint teams comprising the state police, Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles, and the Indian Army.

The raids led to the recovery of a wide range of weapons, including eight AK-series rifles, two INSAS rifles, four carbines, one SLR, eight 9mm pistols, fourteen 12-bore guns, 21 single-bore guns, 14 country-made pistols, and other assorted firearms.

In addition to the firearms, security personnel also seized 31 locally-made mortars (pompi), 39 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 hand grenades, and a large stockpile of ammunition.

Authorities further recovered 15 communication sets and four binoculars during the multi-district operations.

Police said the operations will continue in a bid to restore peace and stability in the region.

"These continued intelligence-led operations in the hill districts represent a major accomplishment for Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, army and other security forces in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order and safeguard the lives and properties of citizens," police added.

Reaffirming its commitment to foster a peaceful and secure Manipur, police also urged the public to cooperate with police and security forces and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or central control room.









