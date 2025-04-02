'1,500 families settled before statehood': Biren Singh flags historic refugee issue in Manipur

Imphal, April 2: As political parties in Manipur unanimously push for the deferment of electoral delimitation until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has reignited discussions on historic refugee settlements in the state.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Singh claimed that thousands of refugees had been settled in Manipur even before it attained full-fledged statehood. Citing official records, he asserted that authorities were aware of this development as early as the late 1960s and early 70s.

"Documents reveal the presence of over 1,500 families who had crossed over and were provided assistance for rehabilitation," Singh’s post read.

Singh further highlighted that this was not an isolated case, citing multiple letters from Members of Parliament (MPs), government departments, and refugee associations that referenced the settlement of large numbers of refugees in Manipur.

He pointed to a specific letter written in 1967 by then-MP Paokai Haokip to the Minister of State for Home Affairs, K.C. Pant, which explicitly acknowledged the settlement of over 1,500 refugee families.

“What happened to those families? How were they integrated? How many generations have grown since then?” Singh questioned, adding that the issue has remained largely unspoken despite its long-standing implications on Manipur’s demographic structure.

Raising concerns about legal oversight, Singh asked whether these individuals remained in refugee status, were granted full rights, added to electoral rolls, or extended benefits meant for indigenous communities.

"These are not small matters. They touch the core of our identity, our social balance, and the direction we’re heading in as a society," he asserted.

Singh also took aim at the backlash faced by those raising such concerns, stating that any discussion on the topic is quickly dismissed with labels.

"Silence is no longer an option. We cannot watch quietly as a historical issue with far-reaching consequences continues to shape our present and future," he added.

Calling for an open discussion, he said, “It is time to revisit this chapter—not to assign blame, but to understand what happened, reflect on its implications, and chart a fair and balanced path forward.”