15 firearms surrendered in three Manipur districts amidst fresh crackdown

Imphal, Feb 25: At least 15 firearms were surrendered on Tuesday across three districts of Manipur- Imphal East, Imphal West, and Churachandpur - as part of the ongoing disarmament efforts. The surrender comes in the wake of a fresh appeal from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urging citizens, particularly the youth, to voluntarily return illegal weapons amid the ongoing President’s Rule in the state.

According to police, the surrendered weapons include sophisticated firearms such as Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), carbines, hand grenades, and pistols.





Weapons seized in the crakdown





Imphal West: At Singjamei Police Station, four firearms were handed over, including one SMC carbine with a magazine, one double-barrel rifle, one country-made rifle, and a .32 pistol. Additionally, three hand grenades, three magazines, and other ammunition were surrendered.

Imphal East: At Andro Police Station, one SLR with a magazine was surrendered. Meanwhile, at Sagolmang Police Station, one more SLR and four carbine guns were submitted to authorities. At Heingang Police Station, police received one 9mm pistol, four tube launchers for SLRs, and other ammunition.

Churachandpur: In Churachandpur Police Station, one SLR and three .303 rifles were surrendered.

The fresh arms surrender comes amid the ongoing President’s Rule in Manipur, with security forces intensifying efforts to recover looted and illegally held weapons.

On Thursday, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla issued a fresh appeal urging residents to return illegal arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against those who voluntarily surrender weapons.

However, strict legal measures will be enforced against individuals found in possession of illegal arms after the deadline.

This is the second disarmament appeal in recent months. In September 2023, during former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s tenure, a similar 15-day window was announced for the surrender of illegal firearms.

With security forces maintaining strict vigilance in both valley and hill areas, authorities expect further surrenders in the coming days as part of efforts to restore peace and stability in the violence-hit state.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Monday, Manipur police arrested two active cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (Military Defence Force) [KYKL (MDF)] from different locations in Imphal. The arrested individuals were identified as Khuraijam Hemanta (59) and Thiyam Bikramjit Singh.

The duo was apprehended from Yurembam Makha Leikai and North AOC areas of Imphal. Security forces also recovered one 9mm pistol, a magazine, and five 9mm rounds of ammunition during the operation.