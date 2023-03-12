15 cadres of Eastern Naga National Govt surrender before Arunachal CM

Guwahati, March 12: At least 15 active cadres including the president of rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) laid down arms in front of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, civil administration, top police officials and Assam Rifles officials in Itanagar today.

As per reports, concerted efforts of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) to convince insurgents to join the mainstream have resulted in the mass surrender of the 15 active cadres of ENNG including their party president Tosha Mossang along with arms surrendered at Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while welcoming the move, assured for all possible assistance by the government for their smooth and fast rehabilitation in the mainstream.





True hero is one who conquers his own anger & hatred ~ Dalai Lama



Heartening that 15 cadres of Eastern Naga National Govt (ENNG), including its president, Shri Tosha Mossang surrendered today.



Congratulations to @ArunachalPolice & @official_dgar for their joint effort. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3qSzcGImNq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 12, 2023











