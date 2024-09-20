1.5-Billion-year-old fossil discovered in Sikkim; CM unveils ambitious plans for Fossil Park

Sikkim, Sept 20: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight over the groundbreaking discovery of a 1.5-billion-year-old stromatolite fossil at Fossil Park in Mamley, Namchi district, predating similar finds globally.

Scientists generally agree that stromatolites are layered colonial structures predominately formed by cyanobacteria. Stromatolites are the oldest fossils on earth, dating back to more than three billion years ago.

Highlighting its significance, CM Tamang noted that this find predates similar fossils found in Canada, Australia, and the USA and serves as a testament to one of Earth's earliest life forms.

These ancient stromatolites played a crucial role in shaping the planet's foundation by contributing to the formation of essential elements like oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen.

The Chief Minister announced the government's commitment to transforming the site into a world-class fossil theme park under the Department of Mines & Geology.

The proposed park will feature an immersive light and sound show narrating the history of the Earth, a geological museum showcasing invaluable specimens, and exhibits of index fossils from around the world.

Additionally, the development of a geopark village is on the agenda, which will serve as a hub for researchers, scientists, and tourists, positioning Sikkim as a destination of international importance in geology and palaeontology.