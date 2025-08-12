143 prosecutions launched in Northeast by Income Tax Department in past decade

Guwahati, August 12: The Income Tax Department (ITD) has launched as many as 143 prosecutions against individuals and organizations in Assam and other Northeastern States in the last 10 years.

The persons covered in such actions are engaged in diversified businesses/professions across different sectors spread all over the country such as real estate, manufacturing, trading, construction, medical & hospital, etc.

"On the basis of the evidence gathered during the search and seizure and survey actions carried out by the ITD and the subsequent investigation, tax assessments are finalized and a tax demand is raised," said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Maximum prosecution of 76 took place in Assam in 2017-18 followed by 38 in 2018-19 and 20 in 2023-24.

He said that investigation regarding detection of tax evasion and unaccounted income is an ongoing process and whenever any instances come to the notice of Income Tax Department, appropriate action including searches, surveys, assessment of income, levy and recovery of tax, imposition of penalty and launching of prosecution, is taken as per law, depending upon the facts and circumstances of each case.

Responding to an unstarred question from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Choudhary said that the income assessed and the tax thereupon get crystallized conclusively only when appeals, if any, preferred before CIT (A), ITAT, High Court and Supreme Court are decided.

"Further, the prosecution, penalties or recovery of dues under the Act are initiated, in applicable cases. These proceedings are also subject to appellate/judicial proceedings," said Choudhary.

The minister informed that as many as 174 searches were conducted across the country, including in Assam in this current financial year by the income tax department till June where Rs 137.18 are have been seized.