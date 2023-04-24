14-yr-old boy drowns in Mizoram

Guwahati, Apr 24: In a disheartening incident, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly found drown in stagnant deep water near Hmunnghak village in Aizawl district of Mizoram on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased’s body was recovered from water by the local volunteers about 2 hours after the incident.

The incident occurred when the boy along with his five other friends was playing in the water. Luckily, the remaining five children had a narrow escape.

It is reported that the stagnation of the water was caused by the digging of a stone quarry due to the construction of a national highway.