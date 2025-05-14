14 militants, 3 arms dealers held in Manipur; weapons, IDs recovered

Imphal, May 14: In a major crackdown, joint operations by security forces in Manipur led to the arrest of 14 militants and three illegal arms dealers across four districts in the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests were made in Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Tengnoupal districts.

The arrested militants are reportedly affiliated with four proscribed extremist organisations — Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

According to police officials, the apprehended individuals were involved in a range of criminal activities, including abduction and extortion from contractors, traders, government employees, and civilians.

Security personnel also recovered arms, ammunition, Aadhaar cards, and incriminating documents during the operations.

In a separate operation in Imphal East’s Puhkhao Ahallup Makha Leikai, three illegal arms dealers were apprehended.

One of them has been identified as an active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei group). The trio was reportedly preparing to sell arms and ammunition worth Rs 3.5 lakh to a buyer when security forces intervened.

The seizure from the arms dealers included one INSAS rifle with a magazine, eight rounds of 7.62 mm rifle ammunition, three mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards, and other materials.

Officials said the trio were part of an illegal arms trafficking network operating in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, in ongoing efforts to restore order amid ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the Manipur Police have been conducting special drives to recover stolen vehicles.

Since April 16, over 165 stolen cars and 35 two-wheelers have been recovered from various locations across the state.

Security forces have also intensified search and area domination operations in vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts to contain further unrest.

