133 Nagaland schools hit as RMSA-2016 teachers boycott over pay parity, arrears

Kohima, Sept 2: Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association began the second phase of its agitation on Monday, launching a statewide class boycott over the State government's alleged failure to implement court orders for equal pay.

All Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) 2016 teachers have enforced a total boycott of classes across Nagaland, affecting teaching and academic activities in 133 educational institutions, batch president Imlitemjen Imchen said here.

He claimed that despite serving the student community for over nine years, RMSA-2016 teachers continue to face wage injustice, delayed salaries, and pro-longed legal battles.

Since September 2018, the teachers have pursued their case in court, where multiple rulings have reportedly affirmed their claims, he said, lamenting that the government's refusal to comply with these orders has forced them to intensify their agitation.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. As educators, we are acutely aware of the consequences that such an action will have on students, parents, and the education system as a whole. However, the government's persistent indifference and disregard for judicial directives have left us with no alternative," Imchen said.

Reiterating their demands, the association sought service recognition from 2016, implementation of the revision of pay (ROP) 2017 with annual increments on a par with SSA-RMSA 2010-13 counterparts, and release of all arrears.

Appealing for support from civil society organisations, student bodies, and the general public, the teachers stressed that their struggle was "not merely about salaries, but about upholding the rule of law, protecting workers’ rights, and ensuring dignity for those entrusted with shaping the future of society".

Responding to the issue, Joint Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Nagaland, Dr Kevizakie Rio, told PTI that the State government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on August 14. Since the matter is now subjudice, the department has requested the RMSA-2016 teachers "to have patience and not resort to agitation".

He said the case has already been admitted in the court but is yet to be listed for hearing.

Dr Rio further informed that the teachers' other demand for release of three months' pending salaries has already been fulfilled.

The RMSA-2016 teachers had earlier launched the first phase of agitation on August 25 with two core demands -release of pending salaries and equal pay with their colleagues appointed since 2010