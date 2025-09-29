13-yr-old IDP boy dies by suicide in Manipur camp, 4th such case in 3 months

Imphal, Sept 29: A 13-year-old internally displaced boy sheltering at a relief camp in Jiribam district died by suicide in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

This marks the fourth such case among internally displaced minors in Manipur over the past three months.

The deceased has been identified as Yurembam Angamba Singh, son of Yurembam Ibomcha Singh, originally from Lamtai Khunou under Borobekra Sub-Division, Jiribam.

His body was found hanging inside the cycle shed of the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, where his family had been staying since ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in 2023.

According to police the incident occurred around 2 a.m. The body was recovered by Jiribam police and taken to the district hospital before being sent to Silchar Medical College in Assam’s Cachar district for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Jiribam Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Confirming the disturbing trend, Keisam Pradipkumar, Chairperson of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), said this is the fourth suicide by an IDP minor between July and September this year.

“Without urgent intervention, Manipur risks losing an entire generation—whether to suicide, substance abuse, or the lure of violence,” he warned.

He hairperson of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR)

“The government cannot afford further delay. If enforced with a clear action plan, this policy could provide a safety net for vulnerable children, especially those in camps. Under the President’s Rule, this is a chance for a decisive response,” he stressed.

Earlier in August, a 46-year-old IDP sheltering at a prefabricated camp in Shajiwa, Imphal East, had also died by suicide. The repeated incidents underscore the deepening trauma and mental health crisis among displaced families across Manipur.