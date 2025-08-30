13-year-old boy shot in Naharlagun, accused surrenders with revolver

Itanagar, Aug 30: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was shot at near Model village in Naharlagun on Wednesday last, the police said on Friday.

The assailant surrendered before the Naharlagun Police and deposited the weapon of offence – a revolver with five live rounds and one empty cartridge. He was subsequently arrested.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said that the victim, identified as Andhreaus Enduwar, had gone to meet his cousin, Hiren, a mechanic at the Sapna Engineering Garage. The accused, Jiten Siyum (35), whose Mahindra Xylo (AS-16B-1999) was being repaired, suddenly drew a firearm and shot Andhreaus on the left hip.

Nega said that Siyum initially rendered help in shifting the injured boy to the TRIHMS Hospital, but he fled the scene afterwards. A case was registered at the Naharlagun Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The victim, who underwent surgery, was discharged. Meanwhile, the police seized the vehicle belonging to the accused, 16 live rounds of ammunition, a holster, and the bullet recovered after surgery. Eyewitness statements were also recorded.

Earlier, the police teams carried out raids at several locations in Naharlagun, Itanagar, and Papu Hills, while Daporijo Police also conducted checks at the assailant’s native place in Upper Subansiri.





By

Correspondent