13-year-old boy confesses to accidental drowning of four-year-old girl in Shillong

Shillong, Sept 18: A 13-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to accidentally drowning a four-year-old girl whose body was recovered on Monday at Nongrah Nonglum in Shillong.

Police said the boy, a neighbour of the victim, had accompanied her to a nearby construction site where both slipped into a water-filled pit.

While the boy managed to climb out, the girl drowned. Out of fear, he initially kept silent and fabricated a story, claiming that unknown men in a Scorpio vehicle had abducted her.

The boy even joined local residents in the search for the missing child on Sunday.

However, after prolonged questioning by locals and examination of material evidence, police interrogated the boy again, during which he reportedly confessed.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that the autopsy ruled drowning as the cause of death, with no signs of injury or sexual assault.

The boy has since been produced before the Child Welfare Committee, undergone a medical check-up, and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Superintendent of Police (City) Herbert Kharkongor and monitored by Syiem, has been constituted to probe the incident.

The death has sent shockwaves across the state, drawing widespread condemnation. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed anguish and directed police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the tragic death of 4-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, who went missing from her residence in Nongrah. Her mortal remains were recovered today under circumstances suggesting a suspected homicide. Have directed @MeghalayaPolice to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay,” Conrad wrote on the microblogging website.