13 members of Bangladesh-based political group held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala, June 4: Amidst heightened crackdowns on illegal immigration in the Northeast, Tripura Police have arrested 13 members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) near Tripura Medical College in Hapania.

The group, consisting of 11 men and two women, had reportedly crossed into India illegally from Bangladesh seeking medical treatment.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thuithui Mog (Nusaithui), Angla Mog (Angchui Mog), Rumel Chakma (Swapnil), Aoj Chakma (Shanta), Dravid Chakma (Roni), Ramen Chakma (Paban), Mik Chakma (Pragya), Nirbhoy Chakma (Abidan), Choice Chakma (Akash), Bitu Chakma (Debakanti), Kimon Chakma (Sumonta), Purna Chakma, and Nayanchi Mog.

Currently held in police custody, the group is slated for deportation to Bangladesh with the assistance of Tripura Police’s Mobile Task Force unit.

Police sources revealed that some members sustained injuries during a recent violent clash in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

The group had been living discreetly in a rented residence near Nirmala Hotel under the jurisdiction of Amtali Police Station.

Their presence was uncovered after local residents reported suspicious activity to authorities.

Subsequent investigations indicated the arrested individuals were involved in armed clashes on May 14 with a rival political faction in Baghaichhari upazila, Rangamati district.

The confrontation was between the Santu Larma-led PCJSS faction and the Prasit Khisha-led United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF).

The violence is attributed to escalating turf wars between the factions ahead of local elections in the bordering region.

Tripura Police continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring law and order amid cross-border tensions.