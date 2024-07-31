12-year-old boy kidnapped from Assam found dead in Arunachal

Guwahati, July 31: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the body of the 12-year-old student who was kidnapped from Sadiya under Assam’s Tinsukia district has been found in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to reports, the body of the victim was found in the Kalikhola area, not far from the abduction site. The location of his body was revealed by one of his kidnappers who was arrested the previous night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arunachal Police had successfully arrested two kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of the student. The arrestees have been identified as Najuso Tamai and Gobin Tamang. However, the minor was yet to be rescued by the police.

Notably, the minor was kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school near Sunpara area following which his father received a ransom call from the kidnappers demanding Rs. 25 lakh.

The incident came to light when his family struggled to gather the amount and the father approached the police, fearing his son’s life.

The killing of the victim has sent shockwaves in the state.