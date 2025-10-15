12-hr bandh over Manipur’s 1949 merger with India paralyses valley districts

Imphal, October 15: Normal life in Manipur’s valley districts came to a grinding halt on Wednesday as a 12-hour bandh, called by an umbrella organisation of insurgent groups opposing the state’s merger with the Indian Union, paralysed movement and trade across the region.

Imphal city’s usually bustling stretches, including Thangal Road, Paona International Market, Alu Gali, MG Avenue, Masjid Road and Dharamsala, wore a deserted look.

Public transport remained off the roads, leaving major routes in Imphal and neighbouring towns eerily empty. Security forces were deployed at key points to prevent any untoward incidents.

Suburban markets including Singjamei Super Market, Lamlong Bazar, Kongba Bazar and Kwakeithel Bazar also remained closed, while shops, business establishments, and educational institutions downed shutters.





Empty roads with few commuters

Government offices reported thin attendance, though essential services such as healthcare, media, and religious activities were exempted from the strike.

Traders and shopkeepers, already reeling from months of weak sales, voiced frustration over the bandh’s timing during the festive season.

“It’s the peak season for Ningol Chakouba and Diwali; we usually see our biggest sales now. Business has been slow for months, but we understand and respect the sentiment behind the bandh,” said Pramresh, a shop owner at Thangal Bazar.

Guno Singh, a wholesaler at Paona Market, warned that the losses could be hard to recover. “If seasonal stock like clothes and shoes doesn’t sell now, clearing it later will be difficult,” he said.

The shutdown, which began at 6 am, was enforced to mark October 15, 1949, the day Manipur merged with India.

The Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of seven valley-based militant outfits, observes the day as “Black Day”, describing the merger as a “forced annexation”.

Security forces have been stationed across districts to maintain law and order. The situation remained tense but under control, with no major disturbances reported till late evening.