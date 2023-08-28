12-hour strike by Tripura students’ body cripples life

Agartala, Aug 28: Traffic movement was shattered in selected locations of Tripura, especially places that fall in the jurisdiction of TTAADC areas because of blockades as a part of the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) called 12-hours strike on Monday. The TSF is an affiliated body of North East Students’ Organization (NESO).

The police said that roads are blocked at four crucial locations on the national highway bringing the movement of goods and passengers to an unprecedented halt since the morning.

However, train movement remained as usual. On being contacted, officials of North East Frontier Railways said that all the trains have been running as per their schedule and no blockades had been reported on the railway tracks even in the TTAADC areas.

The TSF students also demonstrated in Agartala. They blocked a bridge and a bus stand in the city but the blockade was withdrawn followed by scuffle with cops.

A senior police official said, “The cops have arrested some people in a few places, but there are no big problems. The protests have been peaceful so far”.

The blockades are still in force at places like Manu and Baramura on the from Assam-Agartala national highway, and Bishramganja to Udaipur and Bisharmganja to Melaghar in the southern side of the National highway. Security is beefed up to tackle the situation with enough TSR and police deployment in the sensitive areas.

NSUI and TIPRA Motha leaders have also came in support of the Bandh called for introduction of Roman Script as an official script for the Kokborok language, a local tribal language spoken by majority of Tripura tribes.

Recently, the government of Tripura has constituted a committee to look into the demand for Roman script.