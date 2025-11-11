12 days on, Arunachal’s Kharsang gas blowout still active; US experts called in

Changlang, Nov 11: It has been 12 days since a high-pressure gas blowout occurred at Well No. 76 of the Kharsang Oil Field (KOF) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, and efforts to bring the situation under control have now entered a crucial phase.

The well, operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd (GEPL), has been handed over to Oil India Limited (OIL), which has reportedly brought in US-based specialists from CUDD Energy Services to lead the well-kill operation.

“Experts have been called in, and some of their specialised equipment is already en route. Once the equipment arrives, the operation to kill the well will begin. The team expects to bring the situation under control within the next seven days,” an official in the know of the development told The Assam Tribune.

The official further added that local governing authorities are closely monitoring the environmental impact, with two independent agencies already hired to conduct assessments and collect data.

“Environmental monitoring is being handled by two companies engaged for the purpose. Samples have been collected, and the preliminary ecological impact report is expected by Tuesday evening. Fortunately, there are no human settlements in the immediate vicinity of the well,” the official added.

Ravishanker Prasad, Head of Operations at GEPL, had earlier confirmed to the press that the blowout, which began on October 30, occurred due to incomplete closure and gaps in the blow-out preventer (BOP), allowing high-pressure gas to escape from the well.

He said that crisis management teams from OIL and ONGC are actively assisting in the containment efforts.

Although methane is not directly harmful to humans, such blowouts can release hydrocarbon compounds that pose significant fire and air-quality risks, experts have warned.

Authorities have assured that no nearby human populations are at risk, but continuous air and soil sampling is underway to measure any ecological damage.

The Kharsang Oil Field, operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd, is home to several operational and development wells.

This recent blowout is not an isolated incident. A similar blowout at Well No. 60 in 2015 had triggered widespread panic, forced emergency evacuations, and took more than two weeks to contain.