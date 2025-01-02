12 arrested for violation of firecracker ban in Aizawl as new year festivities unfold

Aizawl, Jan 2: In a significant enforcement of the state's firecracker ban, 12 individuals were arrested for violating the prohibition on fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Mizoram’s capital. Despite the strict vigilance by the Home Department, civil society groups, and police patrols, some residents still defied the ban, leading to their arrests.

The state had imposed a ban on the use of fireworks ahead of the holiday season, and on the night of December 31, police officers were visible across Aizawl, stationed at key locations to monitor compliance. State Home Minister K Sapdanga, along with senior police officers, civil society leaders, and media representatives, toured the city to ensure the prohibition was upheld.

To strengthen enforcement, police also deployed drones to monitor the situation, capturing video evidence of violations. In total, 13 violations were reported by the Aizawl Police by Wednesday morning, leading to the arrests of 12 individuals. Police also confirmed that 23 other cases are under investigation, with more potential violations identified through drone footage. "Clear data on the violators will likely be available in three to four days," said Aizawl SP Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng. Apart from two minor injuries caused by firecrackers, no other major incidents were reported.

Although fireworks were visibly subdued compared to previous years, the first round of crackers lit up the sky just before midnight. However, the intensity was far less than in prior celebrations. K Sapdanga expressed his gratitude on social media to the civil society organisations, police, and media for their diligent efforts in enforcing the ban. He regretted that some individuals had chosen to ignore the government’s order, stressing that the law would take its course against such defaulters.

Reports from Hnahthial district in south Mizoram indicated a complete adherence to the ban, with no fireworks seen in the area.

While the firecracker ban sparked heated debates on social media, this marked the first time the Mizoram administration strictly enforced the prohibition. Amid the discussions on the ban, the people of Mizoram also celebrated the advent of the New Year in traditional style, dressing in their finest attire, attending church services, and singing hymns.

The New Year festivities will conclude today with community feasts across the state, offering an opportunity for residents to share meals and camaraderie, capping off the holiday season.

By Zodin Sanga