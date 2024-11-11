11 militants killed, one CRPF jawan wounded in fierce gunbattle in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal, Nov. 11: In a fierce gunbattle on Monday, security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), gunned down 11 militants in Jakurador, located in Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district.

According to police reports, heavily armed militants launched a coordinated attack on multiple fronts and one CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries during the exchange of fire.

"Preliminary reports suggest that 11 militants were killed during the crossfire, while one CRPF jawan was injured," a police official told The Assam Tribune.

The violence began around 2:30 pm, when militants, armed with sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms, emerged from their hideouts.

They first fired several rounds toward the Borobekra police station before moving toward Jakurador Karong, where they carried out arson.

They set fire to several shops, targeted a local area, and attacked a CRPF camp situated in Jakurador Karong, triggering intense gunfire.

The bodies of the deceased militants have been recovered and taken to the Borobekra police station for further investigation.

In the aftermath of the attack, authorities reported that five civilians remain missing. It remains unclear whether they were abducted by the retreating militants or are hiding after the violence erupted. Security forces have launched an operation to locate the missing individuals.

Security forces have since intensified operations in the area, with ongoing efforts to secure the region and search for the missing civilians.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the gunfire, the district administration has imposed a curfew in Jiribam.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, the administration expressed concerns over potential widespread disturbances to peace, public tranquility, or the possibility of a riot or affray in the area.

The statement further clarified that the curfew order takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.