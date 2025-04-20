11 militants arrested within 24 hours of Army-Governor meeting in Manipur

Imphal, April 20: In a major counter-insurgency operation, security forces arrested 11 militants linked to various proscribed outfits and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition across Manipur in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The crackdown follows a high-level security meeting between top Army commanders and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The discussions reportedly focused on the law and order situation in the state and the wider northeastern region.









The top Army officers in conversation with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan, on Friday. (Photo:@easterncomd/X)

The arrested insurgents, affiliated with five banned outfits — Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) — were nabbed from three districts - Imphal East (9), Bishnupur (1), and Kakching (1).

According to police officials, the militants were involved in a range of criminal activities including extortion from government officials, contractors, and civilians.

A substantial haul of pistols, high-powered grenades, mobile phones, two-wheelers, identity documents including Aadhaar cards, and other incriminating materials were recovered during the operation.

Additionally, Manipur Police conducted a targeted drive to recover stolen and snatched vehicles, retrieving four cars from different locations across the valley districts on Saturday.

Security forces, comprising Army units, Central paramilitary troops, and state police, have since ramped up joint operations in both valley and hill regions of the violence-hit state.

Friday’s meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Eastern Command) Lt. Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC Spear Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh.

"The Army officers briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in Manipur and neighbouring northeastern states," said a Raj Bhavan official told a national newswire.

With the situation in Manipur remaining tense, authorities say more such coordinated operations are on the cards to dismantle insurgent networks and restore normalcy.

With inputs from agencies.