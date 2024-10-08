11 held following clashes in North Tripura's Kadamtala, situation stabilising

Agartala, Oct. 8: Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with multiple clashes that erupted on Sunday in Tripura's Kadamtala area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, told The Assam Tribune on Tuesday that the arrests were made in three separate incidents on Monday.

"In the first case, related to the coercive collection of Puja donations, two individuals were arrested. In a second incident, which occurred shortly afterward, one person was apprehended. Later that night, eight more individuals were arrested in connection with another clash," Chakraborty said.

The Superintendent of Police further informed that over 700 personnel from Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the violence-hit areas.

“The situation is gradually returning to normal, with no fresh escalation reported on Tuesday,” he added.

Senior officials, including Additional Director General of Police (ADG) GS Rao, have been stationed in the area since the night of the incident.

“We are doing everything possible to restore order. Regular flag marches are being conducted to reassure the public," a senior official stated.

Earlier on Sunday, one person was killed and two others were injured after security forces opened fire to control an escalating law-and-order situation in Kadamtala. The deceased was identified as Sultan Ahmed.

To prevent further escalation of the situation, the local administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a precautionary measure.

Kadamtala, an area inhabited by a mixed-population in the district, reportedly witnessed violence following an assault on a driver belonging to the Muslim community, who allegedly refused to pay donation for a community Durga Puja.