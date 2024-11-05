11 Bangladesh nationals, 3 Indians apprehended in separate incidents in Meghalaya

Tura, Nov. 5: Seven Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India following a major operation by a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya Police since Sunday evening were apprehended by alert residents of Boldamgre village in South West Garo Hills around 6 am on Monday. Despite tight vigil and all night patrolling, the infiltrators managed to dodge the security forces and enter India. However, the villagers spotted the seven Bangladesh nationals in Boldamgre where they had fled to.

The alert villagers questioned the seven suspects and upon learning that they are not from India, immediately informed the Kalaichar patrol post under which Boldamgre falls.

The seven were taken into custody and later arrested under the Foreigners Act and an investigation has been launched.

The Bangladesh individuals were handed over to the Kalaichar patrol post, and a range of items, including a Bangladesh passport, Bangladesh currency, mobile phones, and Bangladesh SIM cards, were recovered from their possession.

The apprehended people were identified as Angur Hussain Afrib (20) from Balimari Beparipara, Amir Ali (35) from Beparipara, Chand Miah (60) from Bokbanda, Md Bukul Mia (32) from Beparipara, Mir Jahan (45) from Romna Beparipara, Md Rasel Ali (35) from Jhorgas Beparipara, and Biblop Miah (35) from Romna Beparipara - all in Kurigram district of Bangladesh.

A case has been filed at Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills district.

On September 27, based on intelligence reports, 10 Bangladeshi nationals travelling toward Zikzak in an autorickshaw were apprehended at Boirakupi. On October 8, a Bangladesh national was apprehended in Bakdagre, while another individual managed to escape. A local resident who provided them temporary shelter was also arrested.

Staff Correspondent from Shillong adds : In another incident, the BSF nabbed another seven individuals near the Dawki international border in East Khasi Hills district.

These individuals were identified as Shorobindu Biswas (37), Royal Talukder (17) Rony Lamin (34), Kausalla Talukdar (33 years, female) from Bangladesh, and Indian nationals Shankhor Saha (46) Suna Lyngdoh (22) and a 9-year-old.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the three Bangladesh nationals had entered the area seeking employment in Assam, while the three Indian nationals had entered Bangladesh to meet their relatives.

- By Correspondent