104 firearms handed over as Manipur’s surrender window shuts

Imphal, February 27: A total of 104 firearms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by civilians across six districts in strife-torn Manipur, the police confirmed on Thursday.

The weapons were handed over in Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Kakching districts on Wednesday, just a day before the government’s seven-day deadline for surrendering illegal arms was set to expire.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had issued the appeal on February 20, urging individuals in possession of looted or illegally held firearms to surrender them within a week, assuring that no disciplinary action would be taken against those complying during this period.

Chief Secretary PK Singh reiterated the urgency of the matter on February 23, asserting that the seven-day timeframe was sufficient for those genuinely willing to give up arms.

He also warned that security forces would initiate stringent measures to recover unreturned firearms once the deadline expired.

This marked the second major disarmament appeal in recent months. A similar 15-day window was announced in September 2023 under former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s tenure to encourage the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms.

Meanwhile, the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has laid down specific terms and conditions in response to Governor Bhalla’s appeal.

Following a meeting with the Governor on February 25, the group stated that while they had been urged to aid in restoring normalcy, they would comply only if their demands were met.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Meitei group called for the Centre’s intervention on multiple issues, including the fencing of international borders, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, deportation of illegal immigrants, withdrawal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status from undocumented settlers, and amendments to the Manipur Land Records & Land Revenue Act, 1960, to ensure uniform enforcement across both hills and valleys.

The voluntary surrender of firearms comes amid ongoing President’s rule in the state following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh, which has witnessed periodic violence and unrest.

