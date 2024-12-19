10,000 security personnel deployed in Tripura ahead of NEC Plenary Session

Agartala, Dec 19: Tripura is under a heavy security blanket as more than 10,000 personnel from Tripura Police, Central Armed Forces, Tripura State Rifles, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been deployed across the state ahead of the 72nd North East Council (NEC) plenary session.

Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan, addressing the press on Thursday, said that the elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth proceedings for the two-day event starting Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the plenary session and participate in multiple key events.

"Over 6,000 personnel have been deployed in Agartala city alone, where most of the events will take place. The rest are stationed across other parts of the state, including border areas and other critical locations," DGP Ranjan said.









Union Home Minister Shah will also visit a Bru settlement in Ambassa, apart from addressing a special bankers' summit focusing on credit linkages to businesses in the Northeast.

For the first time since the landmark Bru settlement agreement was signed in July 2018, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit a Bru settlement camp to evaluate the on-ground progress.

On Sunday, Shah will also deliver an address at the National Cooperative Conference, which will be held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, before concluding his visit to the state.

The event will also see the presence of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The plenary session will witness participation from chief ministers, governors, chief secretaries, and top bureaucrats of all northeastern states. The agenda includes discussions on regional development and strategies to enhance cooperation among the states in the region.

The Tripura Police and other agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the high-profile event, which underscores the Centre’s focus on accelerating growth and addressing challenges in the Northeast.