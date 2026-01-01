10,000 IDPs resettled in Manipur; 4,000 houses under construction: Chief Secy

Imphal, Jan 1: Around 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from more than 2,200 households have been resettled, and another 4,000 houses are at various stages of construction for resettlement, said Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel in a press release on Tuesday. "Frequent meetings with IDP representatives are being held at various levels to listen to their concerns and requirements regarding resettlement and other matters," the release said.

Stating that the government has been concurrently implementing security protocols and confidence-building initiatives alongside these financial efforts, the release said that these actions were being carried out at both the State and district levels, aiming to create a secure environment for IDPs and foster trust among all stakeholders within the community.

By addressing both financial and security needs, the government seeks to enable a smooth and safe transition for displaced families back to their homes, the release added.

After 54 IDPs had been re-settled at their village in Imphal East district in November this year, around 257 more IDPs from Leimaram High School Relief Camp have returned to Leimaram Waroiching village in Manipur's Bishnupur district for their resettlement on December 4 this year.

It may be mentioned that the State government had recently constituted State-level and district-level committees with immediate effect "to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs in the State".

Since the Manipur crisis erupted on May 3, 2023, more than 250 persons have been killed, and more than 50,000 have been displaced.

Reaffirming the State government's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of IDPs who have endured severe hardships due to the law-and-order situation in the State, the release said that with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the State government has been continuously providing essential support, including regular food, rations and drinking water in the relief camps.









By

Correspondent