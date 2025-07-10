10 villages in Tripura's Sepahijala earn ‘child marriage free’ status

Agartala, July 10: The Sepahijala District Administration has officially declared 10 villages as “Child Marriage Free.” The announcement was made during a virtual foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony held at Bishalgarh New Town Hall recently, in the presence of Chief Minister, Manik Saha.

The selected villages, including Promod Nagar, Doyarampara, Twima, JK Nagar, East and West Ratanpur, Rambagar, Batharmura, Rampada Para, and Padmininagar, were chosen through a rigorous three-tiered verification process.

“At the first level, block authorities verified field data. This was followed by a detailed review and field visits by the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates. Finally, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Sepahijala screened and approved the list, ensuring no reported cases of child marriage in these villages over the past six months,” an official said.

To honour the community leaders who made this achievement possible, the Pradhans and Secretaries of the listed villages were felicitated for their proactive role in awareness, monitoring, and community mobilisation.

In a move aimed at institutionalising the progress, the district administration also unveiled “Mission Sankalp”. This inter-departmental initiative—launched in collaboration with the Education Department, Social Welfare & Social Education Department, and other line departments—seeks to make Sepahijala the first “Child Marriage Free District” in the state.

Mission Sankalp will focus on awareness campaigns, empowering girl children through education and vocational training, activating village-level child protection committees, and enhancing community-level monitoring through schools, Anganwadi centres, and panchayats.

“The announcement is not just symbolic—it sets a precedent for the rest of Tripura. As the state continues to battle deeply rooted social challenges, Sepahijala’s initiative offers a replicable model for grassroots-led change, showing how administrative commitment and community involvement can reshape the future for children,” and official added.