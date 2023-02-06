10 Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 6: Ten Myanmar nationals were arrested by two police teams during a search operations following a specific information in Churachandpur district for illegally entering in India, police said.

The incident took place when two teams of Churachandpur district police led by two officers and a women team conducted the search at Vaal Veng, New Lamka in hill district headquarters, 65km south of Imphal around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A case has been registered at Churachandpur Police Station in this regard for investigation. Further steps will be taken up, says a police official when contacted on phone.



This is not the first time that Myanmar nationals have been held in Churachandpur district. On June 28,last year, Manipur police teams had also apprehended 80 Myanmar nationals, including 20 children, from different locations of Churachandpur district during a daylight operation.



Around 80 Myanmar nationals were also arrested from Tengnoupal district last month.

