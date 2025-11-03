10 minors rescued by RPF in week-long anti-trafficking operation under NFR

Guwahati, Nov 3: In a concerted effort to safeguard vulnerable passengers and combat human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved notable success by rescuing 10 minors last week.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that between October 25 and 30, RPF personnel rescued 10 minors, including seven boys and three girls, from various stations under NFR’s jurisdiction.

He added that all rescued children were safely handed over to Childline authorities, NGOs, their respective parents, and local police for further action and rehabilitation.

On October 25, the RPF teams of Dimapur (Nagaland) and Chaparmukh (Assam) conducted major rescue operations, during which three runaway minors, two boys and one girl, were successfully rescued.

The rescued children were later handed over to designated Childline authorities for safe custody and further care.

From October 27 to 30, RPF teams from Agartala, Dimapur, Kishanganj and Alipurduar Junction undertook additional rescue operations.

During these drives, three minor boys were rescued from Dimapur, two from Alipurduar Junction and one minor girl each from Agartala and Kishanganj stations.

All rescued children were subsequently handed over to the concerned Childline authorities for safe custody and care.

The CPRO highlighted that under the “Meri Saheli” initiative, which focuses on ensuring the safety and well-being of women passengers, particularly those travelling alone, the dedicated lady squads of the RPF have remained consistently proactive and vigilant.

Their continued efforts have played a crucial role in fostering a safer travel environment for women passengers across NFR.

The Northeast Frontier Railway operates across the Northeastern states, as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.

IANS