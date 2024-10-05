10 dead as landslides, floods hit Garo Hills; CM Sangma initiates relief efforts

Shillong, Oct 5: Relentless rainfall has led to landslides and flash floods in various parts of Garo Hills, claiming the lives of ten individuals.

The incidents primarily occurred in Dalu, located in the West Garo Hills district, and in Hatiasia Songma village under the Gasuapara police station in South Garo Hills.

Reports indicate that three fatalities were recorded in Dalu due to a landslide, while seven individuals were buried under debris in Hatiasia Songma.

In light of the rising death toll, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma convened a review meeting to assess the impact of the situation, which has severely affected all five districts, with South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills being the hardest hit.

Chief Minister Sangma also ordered immediate release of ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased.

Urging local authorities to seek assistance from the government to ensure timely relief efforts in the affected areas, the Chief Minister informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations in the region.

The continuous rains that began late Friday night have resulted in significant flooding in Dalu and the low-lying areas of Gasuapara, where a bridge has been completely washed away.

Furthermore, road connectivity between Dalu and Baghmara, along with other routes, has been severely disrupted due to multiple landslides.

To address these challenges, Chief Minister Sangma has instructed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in the Dalu-Baghmara area.

He also highlighted the need to rebuild damaged wooden bridges, recommending the use of Bailey bridge technology for their construction.

Authorities have reported that electricity services are expected to be restored in most parts of the region by today.

Meanwhile, Sangma has advised the administration to remain on high alert, with officials continuously monitoring the situation as forecasts predict more rainfall in the next 24 hours.