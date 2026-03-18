'No full stop in politics’: PM Modi bids farewell to 59 Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, lauded the contribution of 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July, calling Parliament "an open university" and urging outgoing legislators to remain active in national life.

Addressing the Upper House on the occasion of the biennial farewell, Modi said such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides.

"When an occasion such as this arises, naturally and spontaneously, we rise above partisan differences, and a shared sentiment emerges within us all," he said.

To members who do not plan to return, the Prime Minister offered reassurance. "In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience and contributions will forever remain an enduring part of our national life," he said.

Modi reserved special praise for three senior leaders, namely former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, calling them stalwarts who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary proceedings.

"The manner in which they continue to attend the House with such dedication, a spirit from which all new parliamentarians ought to learn, is truly exemplary. Such a long tenure is no small feat -- it is a matter of immense significance," he said.

In a lighter vein, the Prime Minister singled out Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Lamenting that wit and humour in the House had declined in the age of round-the-clock media - "everyone has become extremely self-conscious", he said.

Reflecting on the bicameral structure of Parliament, Modi likened the passage of legislation between two Houses to seek a "second opinion" - a practice, he said, strengthened democratic decision-making.

Modi also noted that some outgoing members had the rare distinction of having served in both the old and new Parliament buildings. He closed by describing a six-year Rajya Sabha term as a transformative experience.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan opened the House proceedings by noting that a total of 59 members from 20 states, including nine women members, will retire between April and July on completion of their terms.





PTI