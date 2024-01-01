Zomato celebrates record breaking tips worth over Rs 97 lakhs on New Year’s Eve

Guwahati, Jan 1: In a remarkable achievement for Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal shared thrilling news of the platform’s delivery partners receiving an astounding Rs 97 lakh in tips from people across India on New Year’s Eve. Goyal expressed his gratitude on X, stating, “Love you, India! You have tipped over Rs 97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight."

Love you, India! You’ve tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight ❤️❤️❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

Leading up to the celebratory night, Goyal had offered a glimpse into Zomato's preparation with a behind-the-scenes look at the "war room" at the company headquarters. The shared images depicted a team of executives immersed in their tasks, fuelled by cans of Coke and sustenance, as they geared up to handle the anticipated surge in orders on one of the busiest days for the hospitality industry.



"Ready to get (India’s) party started," Goyal captioned the photos, showcasing the company's commitment to ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for customers during the festive occasion.

Ready to get (India’s) party started 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iDfCc8bECz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023



