Zero tolerance to terrorism: Lt Gen Kalita backs India's cross border strikes

Guwahati, May 13: The "limited war" with Pakistan proved several major issues, and the first and foremost is that it proved India's strong stand against terrorism. If any Indian citizens are attacked, India will not sit quiet, said Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), Talking to The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Kalita, who was the GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, said that India's zero tolerance against terrorism was dis-played strongly, and India would not be constrained by international boundaries to strike back whenever someone attacks Indian citizens. India has also made it clear that in future, any act of terrorism will be considered as an act of war, he added.

Lt Gen Kalita pointed out that the recent incidents indicated another factor that India would not be tied down by international pressure and would target anyone who harms Indian citizens.

The former Army officer observed that a new warfare system came to light, and instead of sending troops, the job can be done with unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft and missiles. In future, technology will play a big part in warfare, he added.

Replying to a question as to why China did not get involved despite serious apprehensions, Lt Gen Kalita said that Pakistan was using Chinese equipment. But China would not get involved directly. Even the Galwan face-off between India and China did not lead to a full-scale conflict. China will be happy if India is engaged with Pakistan.

Lt Gen Kalita expressed the view that the recent strikes by India against terrorist bases are the best possible action, as Pakistan would never take action against the terrorists who are using the territory of Pakistan as a safe haven.

He pointed out that after the Mumbai terror attack in 2008, in which more than 175 persons were killed and over 300 were injured, India sent all the proof to Pakistan about the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists. "But no action was taken by Pakistan then. In fact, Pakistan denied the presence of terrorists in its territory. But this time, Pakistan received a strong lesson," he added.

On whether Pakistan would stop sending terrorists to India after learning the hard les-son, Lt Gen Kalita said, "I do not think Pakistan will stop sending terrorists to India. I believe Pakistan will continue to send terrorists to India, and the Indian forces should be careful and they should never lower their guard."