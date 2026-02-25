Youth shot dead in Howrah; CCTV footage recovered by Bengal Police

Kolkata, Feb 25: A youth was shot dead from point-blank range by two miscreants in the Golabari Police Station area of Howrah district, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., was caught on CCTV footage, said the police.

The deceased youth has been identified as Safiq Khan. As per the CCTV footage, he was surrounded by two men. While one stood in front of him and another stood behind. Suddenly, they pulled out guns and shot at his head. As soon as the young man fell, a few more rounds were fired to ensure his death. Then the two men ran away.

Officers of Golabari police station are investigating whether this attack was a case of extortion or old enmity. The incident has created a sensation in the area.

According to police sources, the deceased Shafiq Khan's house is in Peelkhana under the Golabari police station area. He was a local developer. He had come to get food on the side of the road early in the morning.

According to local residents, the two men are identified as Mohammad Harul Khan and Rohit. The CCTV footage shows one man talking to Shafiq face-to-face, and another man standing behind Shafiq.

"Suddenly, one of the assailants pulled out a gun from behind and shot Shafiq in the head. As Shafiq fell to the ground, the two attackers fired several rounds in quick succession. Then they fled from there. Shafiq was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered, and a search is on to find the miscreants behind the killing. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of Howrah City Police.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to track down the miscreants.

The deceased's family alleged that Shafiq was attacked over an old quarrel. A relative of the deceased told reporters, "There was a problem with Harul a long time ago. But there was no enmity. Harul brought another person and shot him."

