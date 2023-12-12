Youth in Bihar's Vaishali attacked with acid

Patna, Dec 12: Meeting a girl turned ugly for a youth in Bihar's Vaishali district as he was attacked with acid by another man who was accompanying her, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Dharmenra Kumar sustained severe burn injuries on his face and other parts of the body and is currently battling for his life in a private hospital.

Kumar is a driver by profession.

The incident occured on Monday night after he returned from a wedding function and had handed over the car to its owner.

According to the police, he received a call from the girl while he was on his way home in Simarwada village under the Patepur police station.

“As per the statement of the victim, he received a call from the girl and she asked him to meet at the deserted place. When he reached there, he saw a man standing behind her,” an officer from the station said.

"As soon as Dharmendra reached near the girl, the man threw acid on him and fled from the spot along with that girl. The victim raised an alarm and soon some locals rescued him and informed his parents.

"The victim was initially admitted in a private hospital where doctors have referred him to Sadar hospital in Hajipur. His condition is critical. We have registered an FIR against two persons and the matter is under investigation,” the officer added.