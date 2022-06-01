Yogi lays foundation stone for Ram temple's 'Garbh Griha'

Ayodhya, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, performed the 'shila pujan' of the 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple by placing the first carved stone in it, amid chanting of mantras.

With this ceremony, the construction of the temple will pick up pace. Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram temple would be known as 'Rashtra Mandir' on completion.

Millions of Hindus had been yearning for this day since decades, the Chief Minister said, adding that he was fortunate to be a part of the ceremony. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other members of the temple trust were also present on the occasion.

Later, the chief minister offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram temple.

In a statement issued last week, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is heading the temple's construction, had said white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used in the sanctum sanctorum.

The temple trust said the total stone volume to be used for the temple project included 8 to 9 lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the temple and 13,300 cubic feet of Makrana white carved marble for the sanctum sanctorum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the 'Bhoomi Pujan' or the foundation stone laying ceremony for the temple in August 2020 after which construction had started. The temple is expected to be ready just before the 2024 national elections.

According to the Trust, construction of the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.