Yellow marigold prices jump to Rs 90/kg in Kolkata ahead of Saraswati Puja

Kolkata, Jan 21: Retail prices of yellow marigold flowers surged nearly five-fold in Kolkata markets this week as the city prepares for Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Friday.

Flower traders in the city said prices usually rise during this period, but the increase has been steeper this year due to lower production caused by frequent fluctuations in temperature during the current winter.

“At the same time, Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are falling on the same day this year, Friday. So, the demand for marigold flowers in general is much higher than in previous years,” said a member of the West Bengal government’s task force formed to ensure regulated prices of farm products in retail markets.

Two varieties of marigolds are mainly available in Kolkata, saffron marigolds and yellow marigolds. This year, prices of both are unusually high, with the yellow variety being costlier.

Normally, both varieties sell for Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg. This week, however, yellow marigolds are priced between Rs 80 and Rs 90 a kg, while saffron marigolds are selling for Rs 50 to Rs 60 a kg.

“The price of yellow marigolds is especially high as they are essential for Saraswati Puja. Rates are expected to come down from Monday onwards,” said a retailer at the municipal market in Kasba, central Kolkata.

Cherry flowers, another key item for the puja, have also seen a sharp rise in prices. They are selling at Rs 120 to Rs 150 a kg, compared with the usual Rs 35 to Rs 40 a kg.

The colour yellow, or basanti, holds special significance in Bengali culture during Saraswati Puja. Along with the widespread use of yellow marigolds, it is customary for boys to wear yellow kurtas and girls to don yellow sarees while offering prayers to the goddess.

The festival also carries a touch of nostalgia and is often described as “Bengali Valentine’s Day”, as many young people choose the occasion to express their feelings to those they admire.

This association has historical roots. At a time when most schools were single-gender institutions, Saraswati Puja provided a rare annual opportunity for students from different schools and backgrounds to meet openly and respectfully.

Over time, this tradition led to the festival being affectionately referred to as “Bengali Valentine’s Day”.

