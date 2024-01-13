World's largest twin-engine jet Boeing 777-9 set for India debut at Hyderabad Airshow

New Delhi, Jan 13: Even as Boeing is making a steady comeback in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, its new widebody 777-9 jet will touch down in a first visit to the country on January 16 for the Wings India 2024 airshow in Hyderabad.

Billed as the world’s largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet, the aircraft is modelled on the company’s most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, and comes loaded with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family.

With a length of 76.72 m, the aircraft is capable of seating up to 426 passengers in a two-class configuration. It is capable of flying non-stop for 13,500 km.

National flag carrier Air India is already set to receive ten 777-9s as part of the carrier’s mega-order for 470 aircraft.

To date, the Arlington-headquartered company has already booked more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and the 777-8 Freighter.

“The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world,” claimed Ryan Weir, Boeing vice president of commercial sales and marketing for India, in a statement Friday.

For Boeing, this show of strength comes at a time when it is believed to be in advanced talks with IndiGo – India’s largest airline by market share and fleet – to sell widebody jets to launch long-haul flights on international routes.

As the strategic partner for the airshow, Boeing proposes to leverage its interactive exhibit to emphasise commitment and investments to foster an aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) aerospace ecosystem by strengthening local manufacturing, alliances and engineering and research expertise.

Wings India 2024, which is the largest airshow in Asia, will run in Hyderabad from January 18-21.

Boeing bullish on India

Boeing will provide commercial market insights in addition to showcasing the 777X passenger interior in an immersive display. Air India Express will simultaneously be hosting static and flying displays of its 737-8 aircraft, providing attendees with an up-close look at features including a Kalamkari inspired tail motif, which is the traditional hand-painted cotton textile unique to the Andhra region.

“Our dedication to bolstering India’s civil aviation growth remains unwavering, providing efficient aircraft, top-notch services, and innovative solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” declared Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India.

Boeing has partnered with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing-converted freighter line in Hyderabad and a global support centre in Gurugram in the Delhi NCR. It has committed a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programmes to support the country’s growing demand for pilots till 2040.

The company is also engaged with over 300 local companies in India as well as has a joint venture with the Tata Group to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family of aircraft. It currently sources nearly $1 billion in supplies from India.