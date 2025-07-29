‘No world leader asked us to stop’: 6 takeaways from PM’s Op Sindoor address in LS

Guwahati, July 29: In a combative and emotional 103-minute address to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the government’s handling of the Pahalgam tragedy and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, launching a sharp attack on the Congress for its alleged lack of support.

With a speech laced with shaayari and kavita, the Prime Minister didn’t just defend the government’s military and diplomatic moves — he drew a sharp battleline between what he called his administration’s decisive action and the Congress’s legacy of doubt, denial, and demoralisation of the Armed Forces.

Framing the military action as a turning point in India's counter-terror doctrine, PM Modi asserted that India had the world's backing — but not the Opposition’s.

“No country stopped India’s retaliation. Out of 193, only three supported Pakistan. But the Congress? They questioned the Army,” he said, accusing the Grand Old Party of demoralising the forces with its scepticism and playing petty politics in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack.

Modi asserted that India’s military response was deliberate, calibrated, and pre-declared. “Our action wasn’t escalatory — and no world leader asked us to stop,” he said, recounting a late-night call from the US Vice President on May 9, warning that Pakistan was preparing for a massive counterstrike.

“I was in a meeting the Army when he called. I called back later and said — if that’s what Pakistan wants, they will pay the price. Goli ka jawab gole se milega,” the Prime Minister recalled.

Opening the session with a rallying call, Prime Minister Modi urged MPs to view it not as routine parliamentary business, but as a moment of national celebration — a “Vijay Utsav” for India's resolute unity, the armed forces’ valour, and the fulfilment of the Sindoor ki promise. “I’m here to present India’s perspective — and to hold up a mirror to those who refuse to see it,” he declared.

Taking potshots at what he called the Congress’s “chichorapan”, Modi said the Opposition was more interested in targeting him than in standing by the nation. “Within three days after the Pahalgam tragedy, they said – Modi failed, where is the 56-inch chest?” he recalled, calling their conduct a betrayal of national spirit.

Here are five key takeaways from the Prime Minister's speech -

“In 22 minutes, we took revenge of April 22.”

Modi declared that India’s response to the Pahalgam tragedy was swift, decisive and devastating, delivering a crushing blow to terror networks deep within Pakistani territory. He termed Operation Sindoor as a landmark in India's military history, setting a precedent for surgical retaliation with pinpoint precision.

“No more nuclear blackmail”

In a bold assertion, Modi claimed that for the first time, India exposed Pakistan’s nuclear threats as a hollow bluff. By proceeding with a high-scale, multi-pronged assault despite nuclear blackmailing, India recalibrated regional power equations and sent a clear message: deterrence no longer lies in restraint. “We nullified Pakistan’s nuclear threats as lies… There will be no nuclear blackmailing from now on,” he said.

“Congress echoing Pakistan’s script”

The Prime Minster trained his guns on the Congress, accusing them of running parallel narratives that undermined the Army and parroted Pakistan’s propaganda. From asking for strike proof to questioning the timing of operations, he positioned the Opposition as cynical spectators of national security. “Some people started believing Pakistan’s ideals in place of the Army’s details,” he said.

“Made in India missiles, made in India resolve”

Modi underlined how India’s homegrown defence technology was instrumental in executing Operation Sindoor. This, he said, was a testament to a decade of reforms in defence production and a shift away from Congress-era import dependence and scams. “Drones, missiles ravaged Pakistan… Youth in Tier 2 and 3 cities are powering defence startups.”

“Operation Sindoor is still on”

The PM closed his speech with a warning - Operation Sindoor has not ended, but is active as a strategic doctrine. He dubbed it the “Sindoor Spirit” — a blend of courage, national pride, and an uncompromising stand on terror, one that promises retaliatory action on India’s terms. “This is not over… This is a notice to Pakistan. Every time they breed terror, India will act.”