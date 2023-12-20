“Women not given enough time to talk in parliament” BJP MP Jaskaur Meena

Guwahati, Dec 20: Despite the passage of a women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, allocating 33% of seats in the lower house and state legislative assemblies for women, in reality it appears to be more symbolic than substantive.

Dausa BJP MP Jaskaur Meena expressed discontent with the house's operation, highlighting gender disparity and the unequal distribution of responsibilities for women. She conveyed frustration, pointing to the Speaker's Chair, as she was called to speak towards the end of the session despite being present since morning.

"We have been sitting here since morning, even then, we are called at the end to speak. Can't we give elaborate speeches like Satya Pal Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad? But you will have to give us adequate time," stated Meena.

She urged the Chief Whip to ensure that women members are given earlier speaking slots, suggesting slots at number 2 or 3 instead of being relegated to number 15.

Meena emphasised the preparation undertaken by women members, stating, "We have prepared for the past three days."