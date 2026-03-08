‘Women are no lesser beings’: President Murmu on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, Mar 8: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded the strength and achievements of women and urged them to realise their full potential, asserting that “women are no lesser beings.”

Addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to mark International Women’s Day in New Delhi, the President said the occasion was not only to celebrate women’s achievements but also to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to their empowerment.

Murmu highlighted the growing role of women across sectors, including education, administration, the judiciary, armed forces, medicine, science, technology, arts, entrepreneurship and sports. She noted that rural women are becoming economically self-reliant through self-help groups and are providing leadership in village development, while women are increasingly emerging as leaders in employment, start-ups and the corporate sector.

“With opportunity and support, women can excel in every sphere,” she said, adding, “Mahilao mei dam hai, hum kisi se kam nahi. Hum mei bhi dam hai (Women are powerful, we are no less than others. We too have strength).”

The president underscored that while many achievements have been made, several obstacles still exist in ensuring women's equal participation in society.

"These challenges cannot be resolved by law alone. It is necessary to change our mindset," she said.

Murmu urged families to ensure equality at home, stressing that parents should not discriminate between sons and daughters.

She also called on families to treat daughters-in-law with the same respect as daughters, stating that true equality begins with recognising every woman as a daughter, regardless of her role in the family.

"True equality begins with recognising every woman as a daughter, irrespective of her role in the family," she added.

She congratulated the ministry for organising the ‘Shakti Walk – SheLeadsBharat’, held from India Gate to Vijay Chowk, and praised the dedication of women from across the country who participated in the event.

Quoting B. R. Ambedkar, Murmu said, “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress women have achieved.”

The President also highlighted several government initiatives aimed at empowering women, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Mission Shakti. She also noted the increasing participation of women in STEM education, entrepreneurship, and initiatives such as Startup India and Skill India.

Murmu concluded by urging citizens to ensure education, respect and opportunities for every girl child while prioritising women’s safety and dignity. She said collective efforts to eliminate discrimination would help India present an ideal model of women’s empowerment to the world.





PTI