Woman's eyelid gnawed by rats in Raj hospital ICU, BJP seeks action

By IANS
Womans eyelid gnawed by rats in Raj hospital ICU, BJP seeks action
Jaipur, May 18: The Rajasthan BJP on Wednesday demanded strict action against the Kota government hospital after rats gnawed at an eyelid of a paralysed woman undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kota railway colony resident Devender Singh Bhati had filed a complaint saying that the doctors treating his wife's eyelid injury had admitted that the injuries were caused by rat bites.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma accused the hospital of negligence.

Sharma said that this incident showed that the government and the state health department have been negligent.

"The need of the hour is that the government should take concrete action against those who have been negligent.

"If any mishap happens, it is expected that it will not be repeated. But the case of the death of newborn babies inside the Kota hospital and now the eyes of a paralyzed woman being gnawed by a rat, proves the gross negligence of the hospital administration," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the hospital authority has set up a three-member panel of doctors to probe the incident.

IANS


