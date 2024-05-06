Woman throws son into crocodile infested canal after argument with husband

Guwahati, May 6: In a tragic incident, a woman threw her six-year-old special needs son into a canal infested with crocodiles following a dispute with her husband in Karnataka. The child’s lifeless body, partially consumed by crocodiles, was discovered on Sunday.

32-year-old Savitri, who works as house help, engaged in frequent conflicts with her husband, Ravi Kumar, aged 36, over their son, who was born deaf and mute.

Their arguments often revolved around the care and future of their disabled child, amidst the challenges they faced.

According to reports, Savitri accused her husband of mental torture and blamed him for their son's death.

Following another altercation, Savitri made the horrifying decision to carry out the heinous act. She took her son to the canal and threw him in the crocodile infested canal.

The authorities were alerted by local residents, following which an investigation was initiated. The police on Sunday morning retrieved the partially eaten body of the 6-year-old child.

Both the parents, Savitri and Ravi Kumar, have been arrested, and a murder case has been registered against them, said the police.