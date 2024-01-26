Woman files for divorce after husband takes her to Ayodhya for honeymoon

Guwahati, Jan 26:In what could be called an unusual incident, a woman from Bhopal filed a divorce case after her husband took her to Ayodhya instead of Goa for their honeymoon.

As per reports, the couple got married in August last year and both are IT professionals. They both mutually agreed to go on a trip to Goa and South India.

However, a day before their trip, the husband informed his wife of a change in plans, opting for Ayodhya and Varanasi instead of Goa. The husband explained his mother’s desire to visit the holy city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

Accompanying her husband and in-laws on the trip, the woman eventually filed for divorce after returning. She alleged that her husband prioritises his family over her.

Meanwhile, the divorce application filed by the woman was submitted in a family court, where the couple underwent a counselling session.